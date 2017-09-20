Iran nuclear deal must be 'revisited': Tillerson

Tillerson said the agreement doesn't slow their programme enough
The United States is looking for support from its allies to persuade Iran to re-open talks on the nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday.
By AFP
Wed 20 Sep 2017 08:21 AM

The United States is looking for support from its allies to persuade Iran to re-open talks on the nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday.

"We do need the support of our allies, our European allies and others, to make the case as well to Iran that this deal really needs to be revisited," Tillerson told the Fox News television channel.

The US diplomat-in-chief spoke on the eve of his first meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and foreign ministers from the five other signatories of the 2015 nuclear accord: Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

In his first address to the UN General Assembly, President Donald Trump signalled he was ready to kill the nuclear deal, dubbing it "an embarrassment to the United States."

Under the nuclear deal, Iran surrendered much of its enriched uranium, dismantled a reactor and submitted nuclear sites to UN inspection, while Washington and Europe lifted some sanctions.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian this week floated the idea of opening talks on provisions that set 2025 as the date for some restrictions on Iranian uranium enrichment to be lifted.

Tillerson said that "sunset provision" was "the most glaring flaw" and drew a parallel with North Korea where an agreement on dismantling its nuclear program collapsed in 2002.

"It's not a stiff enough agreement. It doesn't slow their programme enough," said Tillerson.

"We can almost start the countdown clock as to when they will resume their nuclear weapons capability."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi Arabia, UK sign new military agreement

Saudi Arabia, UK sign new military agreement

20 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
Trump predicts quick end to Qatar crisis

Trump predicts quick end to Qatar crisis

20 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
UAE unveils plan to be among world elite for gender equality

UAE unveils plan to be among world elite for gender equality

19 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
Revealed: Donald Trump's value to Twitter

Revealed: Donald Trump's value to Twitter

19 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
Saudi fuel subsidies could be phased out in November

Saudi fuel subsidies could be phased out in November

18 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
OPEC cuts weaken Kuwait GDP outlook in 2017 - BMI

OPEC cuts weaken Kuwait GDP outlook in 2017 - BMI

18 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
Trump to address UN on reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks

Trump to address UN on reform as world leaders gather for crisis talks

18 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
Excise tax to be paid in e-Dirham only

Excise tax to be paid in e-Dirham only

17 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
Dubai Economy suspends 600 unlicensed courses

Dubai Economy suspends 600 unlicensed courses

17 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics
GCC nations 'falling short' in tackling talent crisis

GCC nations 'falling short' in tackling talent crisis

13 Sep 2017
Politics & Economics