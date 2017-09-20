Trump predicts quick end to Qatar crisis

Qatar is accused of bankrolling Islamist extremists and being too close to Iran
President Donald Trump predicted a rapid end to the diplomatic and economic standoff between Qatar and its neighbours Tuesday, during a meeting with the country's emir at UN headquarters.
By AFP
Wed 20 Sep 2017 08:30 AM

"We are right now in a situation where we're trying to solve a problem in the Middle East and I think we’ll get it solved," Trump said.

"I have a very strong feeling that it will be solved pretty quickly."

For more than 100 days Qatar has been subject to a Saudi-led boycott that shuttered Qatar's only land border, denied air space to its national airline and suspended maritime links.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of bankrolling Islamist extremists and being too close to Iran.

The White House has been sympathetic to allegations that Doha has been too cosy with proscribed groups, but has been wary that Gulf disunity has only created an opening for Iran to expand its influence in the region.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed Trump's involvement.

"As you said, Mr President, we have a problem with our neighbours and your interference will help a lot and I'm sure we can find a solution for this problem."

