UAE denies attack on Abu Dhabi nuclear plant

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has denied a claim that Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.

Yemen Houthis said they fired missile at under-construction UAE power plant

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has denied a claim that Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at a nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.

Houthi-affiliated al-Masirah TV claimed on Sunday that a missile had been fired towards UAE's airspace, targeting the under construction Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The NCEMA, in a statement on news agency WAM, denied the claim and said the UAE’s defence system is capable of deal with any threats.

It added that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant also has all necessary safety and security measures in place to avert crises.

The NCEMA reassured the UAE's citizens and residents that the nation is safe and stressed that the it will always maintain its safety and security.

The conflicting reports come just weeks after the Iranian-backed Houthis launched a missile at Saudi Arabia’s international airport in Riyadh.

That attack, foiled by Saudi air defences, upped the stakes in a showdown between the oil-rich kingdom and Iran.

Saudi Arabia also intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen last week, which it said was a threat to regional and international security.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have been mired in a conflict in Yemen since 2015, backing an internationally recognized government against Houthis who they say are armed and backed by Iran.

Despite a devastating air campaign that has killed hundreds of civilians, the Houthis still control the capital, Sana’a, and territories in the north.

*With Bloomberg