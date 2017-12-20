Saudi Arabia said to freeze more bank accounts as purge continues

Sources say authorities are detaining new suspects and releasing some of those held
A picture of the RitzCarlton Hotel in RiyadhI which has morphed into a makeshift prison after the kingdom's unprecedented crackdown on the elite. (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
Wed 20 Dec 2017 03:22 PM

Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on alleged corruption showed no signs of letting up, with more people being questioned and banks freezing more accounts, according to people familiar with the situation.

Almost seven weeks after the purge started, authorities are detaining new suspects and releasing some of those held, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority is also telling banks to freeze the accounts of more individuals who aren’t under arrest and people linked to them, the people said.

The government’s Center for International Communication didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. SAMA referred questions to the public prosecution, which didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The authorities are hoping to reach agreements with detainees, who include royals and billionaires such as Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, “within weeks,” Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said earlier this month. The kingdom is hoping to recover as much as $100 billion from settlement deals made with detainees.

Bank accounts of 376 individuals, all of whom are either detainees or people linked to them, have been frozen as a “precautionary measure,” Al Mojeb said. Some suspects being held are starting to make payments to settle cases in exchange for freedom, he said.

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, one of the most senior royals detained in the crackdown, was released at the end of November after reaching a deal believed to exceed the equivalent of $1 billion, according to a senior Saudi official.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UN votes to reject Trump decision on Jerusalem

UN votes to reject Trump decision on Jerusalem

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Sharjah ruler announces big pay rises for gov't employees

Sharjah ruler announces big pay rises for gov't employees

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Monaco signs contract to take part in Dubai Expo 2020

Monaco signs contract to take part in Dubai Expo 2020

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Dubai economy forecast to grow by 3.5% in 2018

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 3.5% in 2018

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Superpower China waives visa restrictions for Emiratis

Superpower China waives visa restrictions for Emiratis

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
King Salman, President Trump discuss Yemen missile incident

King Salman, President Trump discuss Yemen missile incident

21 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Russia eyes Saudi Arabia's wheat market

Russia eyes Saudi Arabia's wheat market

20 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Kuwait probes alleged graft in $1.1bn helicopter deal

Kuwait probes alleged graft in $1.1bn helicopter deal

20 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
VAT-Ready Accounting Software for VAT Ready UAE

VAT-Ready Accounting Software for VAT Ready UAE

20 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
US military investigating Yemen missile intercepted over Riyadh

US military investigating Yemen missile intercepted over Riyadh

20 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics