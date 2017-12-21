Sharjah ruler announces big pay rises for gov't employees

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi allocates $163.3m to reward Emirati public sector staff
Sharjah ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.
By Staff writer
Thu 21 Dec 2017 06:29 PM

Sharjah ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, has announced a big pay rise for Emirati employees of the government, allocating AED600 million ($163.7 million).

This directive was revealed in a Sharjah TV announcement by Dr Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, member of Sharjah Executive Council and chairman of Directorate of Human Resources.  

The new pay structure will take effect from January 1, 2018, a statement said, without giving the current wage structure for employees.

Based on the new pay structure, the Sharjah Government will have eight grades, with Grade 8 fixed as the lowest grade with a minimum salary of AED17,500 per month for employees who do not have a secondary school certificate.

Grade 7 has been fixed for people with secondary school certificate qualification with a minimum salary of AED18,500 per month. As for university graduates, they will start at Grade 4 with a minimum salary of AED25,000 per month.

The new grades are as follows:

Grade 1 - AED30,500 per month
Grade 2 - AED28,500 per month
Grade 3 - AED26,500 per month
Grade 4 - AED25,000 per month
Grade 5 - AED21,500 per month
Grade 6 - AED19,500 per month
Grade 7 - AED18,500 per month
Grade 8 - AED17,500 per month

Dr Khadim emphasised that the new pay structure will also apply to retirees who receive their pensions from the General Pension and Social Security Authority.

He said that the ruler of Sharjah has always been keen to make his people happy and "he has once again done it with this groundbreaking announcement".

