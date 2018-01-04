UAE probes first VAT-related complaints after tax launch

The Department of Economic Development (DED) has revealed that it received five complaints on Monday regarding VAT violations on the first day of its implementation in the UAE.

Thge authority said it immediately followed up with the affected consumers either directly or via its complaint system linked to its call centre in Abu Dhabi (800555).

Ahmed Taresh Al Qubaisi, acting director of DED’s Commercial Protection Directorate, said that the department received the complaints, on the first working day of 2018, over the "dishonest application of the VAT including suspected exploitation by traders, unjustified price increases and failure to disclose important information".

State news agency WAM reported that the department responded by transferring the complaints - with the accompanying evidence - to field inspection teams for investigation.

Al Qubaisi has called on consumers to communicate with the department through its call centre in the event of any suspected violations.