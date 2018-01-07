Federal Tax Authority says ignore VAT rumours

Both the Federal Tax Authority website and the social media channels are frequently updated with accurate information and answers to common tax-related inquiries in the UAE.

UAE nationals and residents are being urged to only seek information through official channels

The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority is warning citizens and UAE residents to beware of “uninformed and unreliable” sources circulating misleading information about the recent implementation of value-added tax (VAT).

In a statement, the FTA advised residents to only make use of accurate and reliable sources of information - such as statements issued by the Ministry of Finance and Federal Tax Authority – through the FTA’s official website or through its official social media handle, @uaetax.

Both the website and the social media channels are frequently updated with accurate information and answers to common tax-related inquiries in the UAE.

Authorities across the UAE have been working to ensure that the public is informed about VAT and its implications, and has urged the public to get in touch regarding any complaints.