FTA says registration for VAT continues

Businesses must register to avoid fines and legal proceedings
TA confirmed that the registration process is continuing and stressed the importance of obtaining a tax registration number (TRN).
By Staff writer
Mon 08 Jan 2018 09:11 AM

UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has urged the business sector to complete the registration requirements for VAT, to avoid fines and legal proceedings.

The FTA confirmed that the registration process is continuing and stressed the importance of obtaining a tax registration number (TRN).

This includes anyone doing business in the UAE with taxable supplies and imports of goods and services that exceed AED375,000.

Businesses that fall below the minimum threshold must still validate their entitlement to request for an exception from VAT registration. This means that all their supplies must be zero rated; if not, the application will be sent back to registrant for amendments, which might delay the process of receiving a TRN.

Taxable supplies are all goods and services, imported or otherwise, aside from the essential services that are exempt from the tax, as well as imports of goods and services.

More information can be found in the Legislation and Guides sections, on the FTA website. Businesses are required to visit the official website, select the e-Services portal, sign up and create an account.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UAE invests $6.2bn in Egypt, named biggest investor

UAE invests $6.2bn in Egypt, named biggest investor

08 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia launches new service to attract global entrepreneurs

Saudi Arabia launches new service to attract global entrepreneurs

08 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
VAT: almost half of UAE residents are worried about prices rises

VAT: almost half of UAE residents are worried about prices rises

08 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE launches new initiative to curtail VAT profiteering

UAE launches new initiative to curtail VAT profiteering

08 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Crown Prince looks to citizens for support after royal crackdown

Saudi Crown Prince looks to citizens for support after royal crackdown

08 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Aramco joins Saudi companies boosting pay after royal orders

Aramco joins Saudi companies boosting pay after royal orders

07 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen

Saudi warplane crashes in Yemen

07 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE to distribute 70% of VAT revenues to local governments

UAE to distribute 70% of VAT revenues to local governments

07 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Federal Tax Authority says ignore VAT rumours

Federal Tax Authority says ignore VAT rumours

07 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Royal handouts to boost Saudis, but show struggle to revamp economy

Royal handouts to boost Saudis, but show struggle to revamp economy

06 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics