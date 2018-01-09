UAE passport named world's most improved in last decade

New Henley Passport Index ranks the UAE 33rd with visa-free access to 133 countries, up 28 places since 2008
By Staff writer
Tue 09 Jan 2018 02:11 PM

The UAE passport has been named as the most improved in terms of growing influence around the world over the past 10 years.

The new 2018 edition of the Henley Passport Index showed that the Emirati passport has climbed 28 places to 33rd in the last decade, the biggest ascent of any country.

The UAE passport now offers visa-free travel to 133 countries — up from 121 countries in 2017, gaining access to 12 new destinations in just one year.

Henley said the UAE’s success is linked to the fact that, between 1999 and 2018, visa restrictions on Emirati citizens have been lifted by countries such as New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, Ukraine, and China, as well as those in the Schengen area.

It added that in the wider GCC region, all member countries significantly improved their positions and ranked within the top 70 positions on the index. Kuwait moved up to 58th position, with access to 83 countries visa-free and Bahrain ranked 63rd, offering its citizens visa-free access to 75 countries. Oman (65th) and Saudi Arabia (67th) followed closely behind, with visa-free access to 71 and 69 countries, respectively.

Globally, Germany retained top place for the fifth year running, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to 177 countries in total, up from 176 countries in 2017.

Singapore ranked second globally with visa-free access to 176 countries, while eight countries — Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden, and the UK — shared third place, offering passport-holders access to 175 countries.

The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind that is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information.

For the second year in a row, Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan sit at the bottom of the Henley Passport Index, each able to access 30 or fewer countries visa-free.

Marco Gantenbein, director at Henley & Partners Middle East, added: “With the exception of the GCC countries, the remaining countries in the region have lost ground on the index over time. The UAE has performed exceptionally well and has been instrumental in leading the MENA region’s overall ranking in the index.

“In the region, we continue to witness an increase in demand for investment migration programs, which are driven by key factors including the need for improved global mobility, better security, enhanced quality of life and most often also for the purpose of generational wealth planning and portfolio diversification. And in that context, the MENA region is an important market for the investment migration industry.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Arab ministers to meet in February on Trump's Jerusalem move

Arab ministers to meet in February on Trump's Jerusalem move

11 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Bahrain increases price of petrol following subsidies removal

Bahrain increases price of petrol following subsidies removal

10 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Trump to crash Davos party of global elites with 'America First'

Trump to crash Davos party of global elites with 'America First'

10 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Abu Dhabi aluminum and copper trade reaches $3.4bn

Abu Dhabi aluminum and copper trade reaches $3.4bn

10 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Sweden warns against cutting US aid to Palestinians

Sweden warns against cutting US aid to Palestinians

10 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Growth of Dubai's non-oil sectors slowed in December, says Emirates NBD

Growth of Dubai's non-oil sectors slowed in December, says Emirates NBD

09 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Sharjah doubles fund to help low-income Emiratis

Sharjah doubles fund to help low-income Emiratis

09 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Kuwaiti consumer spending shows Q3 rebound after slowdown

Kuwaiti consumer spending shows Q3 rebound after slowdown

09 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
GCC job prospects forecast to improve in 2018

GCC job prospects forecast to improve in 2018

09 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia and India to revive sea route for Haj

Saudi Arabia and India to revive sea route for Haj

09 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics