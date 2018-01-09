Sharjah doubles fund to help low-income Emiratis

Sharjah has doubled the size of its social assistance system which aims to help Emiratis on low incomes in the emirate.

At a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and deputy Ruler of Sharjah, it was announced that the fund had been increased to AED300 million, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The Council issued Resolution No. 02 of 2018 on the disbursement of the social assistance system and Afaf Al Marri, head of Sharjah Social Services Department, said the fund had increased by 100 percent.

The meeting also discussed several critical governmental issues and reviewed current infrastructure development projects that seek to provide a high quality of living for citizens and residents in the emirate, WAM added.