UAE designates 20 free zones exempt from VAT

According to the UAE’s VAT law, the transfer of goods between designated zones, which are defined as specific set geographic areas with security measures in place to monitor the movement of goods and people, are tax free.

A total of 20 free zones throughout the UAE will be exempt from VAT, according to a document published by the UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

An unofficial translation of the cabinet decision posted online by the FTA online lists seven free zones in Dubai, three in Abu Dhabi, three in Ras Al Khaimah, two each in Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah and one in Ajman.

“Goods may also be transferred between designated zones without being subject to tax if the goods are not used or altered during the transfer process, and the transfer is undertaken in accordance with the rules for customs suspension per GCC Common Customs Law,” a note from Dubai-based Afridi & Angell legal consultants notes.

“The FTA may require a guarantee equivalent to the tax liability of the goods to be transferred in case the conditions for the transfer between designated zones are not met.”

Additionally, the note from Afridi & Angel states that the movement or supply of goods into a designated zone from inside the UAE will not be considered an export of the goods, and will not receive the same zero-rating which applies to exports outside the GCC.

The designated zones:

Abu Dhabi:

Free Trade Zone of Khalifa Port

Abu Dhabi Airport Free Zone

Khalifa Industrial Zone

Dubai:

Jebel Ali Free Zone

Dubai Cars and Automotive Zone (DUCAMZ)

Dubai Textile City

Free Zone Area in Al Quoz

Free Zone Area in Al Qusais

Dubai Aviation City

Dubai Airport Free Zone

Sharjah:

Hamriyah Free Zone

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone

Ajman:

Ajman Free Zone

Umm Al Quwain:

Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone in Ahmed Bin Rashid Port

Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Ras Al Khaimah:

RAK Free Trade Zone

RAK Maritime City Free Zone

RAK Airport Free Zone

Fujairah:

Fujairah Free Zone

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ)