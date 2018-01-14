UAE law firm Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla launches tax practice

One of the UAE’s leading law firms has responded to the new tax environment in the country by launching a dedicated tax practice.

Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla has recruited Reggie Mezu, an international tax counsel with nearly 30 years' experience in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, to head up the new practice in the UAE as Senior Special Counsel.

Andrew Mackenzie, specialist in international arbitration law, with a particular focus on construction, engineering, energy and insurance disputes, also joins the firm as Partner in its UAE Arbitration practice.

These appointments come on the back of the promotion of Tarek Saad to partner in the UAE Dispute Resolution practice and the hire of UAE Financial Services Regulatory partner Matthew Shanahan. The total number of partners based in the UAE is now 19.

“We are delighted to have Andrew Mackenzie and Reggie Mezu join us to further support our clients operating in the Middle East through the life cycle of their operations, from structuring and advisory to dispute resolution,” commented Dr Habib Al Mulla, executive chairman of Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla.

“Our continuous growth in the UAE is driven by our commitment to helping our clients achieve their objectives, particularly against the backdrop of the global geopolitical environment and the economic reforms taking place in the region.”

Andrew Mackenzie joins Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla from UAE firm Hogan Lovells. He has been based in the country for more than eight years and has full rights of audience in the Dubai International Financial Centre courts.

Reggie Mezu, also UK trained, had already been working with Baker McKenzie to advise clients on tax planning, the new VAT regime, corporate structuring, cross-border transactions, double tax treaties, reform and development of fiscal frameworks. He joins from leading tax advisory firm Cragus Group.