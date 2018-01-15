26 killed in Baghdad twin suicide blast: officials

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Tayyaran Square, a bustling centre of commerce
Iraqi security forces cordon off the area where a double suicide bombing killed more than 20 people in central Baghdad on January 15, 2018, the second such attack in the Iraqi capital in three days.
By AFP
Mon 15 Jan 2018 12:18 PM

A double suicide bombing killed 26 people in Baghdad on Monday, officials said, the second such attack in the Iraqi capital in three days.

Dr Abdel Ghani al-Saadi, health chief for east Baghdad, reported "26 dead and 90 wounded".

"Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in Tayyaran Square in central Baghdad," said General Saad Maan, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, which includes the army and the police.

Tayyaran Square is a bustling centre of commerce and a place where day labourers gather in the early morning waiting for jobs.

It has been the site of deadly attacks in the past.

An AFP photographer at the site of the bombing said many ambulances had gathered and security forces had been deployed in large numbers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but most such attacks in Iraq are the work of the Islamic State jihadist group.

In December, the government announced the "end of the war" against IS, which has been expelled from the Baghdad region and urban areas of Iraq that it controlled.

Jihadist elements are still active, however, north of Baghdad.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Bahrain high court upholds jail term for activist Rajab

Bahrain high court upholds jail term for activist Rajab

15 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Bahrain's infrastructure spend to support non-oil sector growth

Bahrain's infrastructure spend to support non-oil sector growth

14 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE law firm Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla launches tax practice

UAE law firm Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla launches tax practice

14 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi non-oil sectors set for positive 2018

Saudi non-oil sectors set for positive 2018

14 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Dubai is the model of a modern MidEast economy

Dubai is the model of a modern MidEast economy

13 Jan 2018
Comment
Saudi women football fans able to grandstand at last

Saudi women football fans able to grandstand at last

12 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
VAT: 5% is not open to interpretation in the UAE

VAT: 5% is not open to interpretation in the UAE

12 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Wife of jailed Saudi blogger told he could be pardoned

Wife of jailed Saudi blogger told he could be pardoned

11 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
2018 Predictions: Rich Nuzum, President, Global Wealth Business, Mercer

2018 Predictions: Rich Nuzum, President, Global Wealth Business, Mercer

24 Dec 2017
Comment
Women over 25 can enter Saudi Arabia unaccompanied, official says

Women over 25 can enter Saudi Arabia unaccompanied, official says

11 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics