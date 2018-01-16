Saudi women paid up to 56% less

By Staff writer
Tue 16 Jan 2018

The salaries of Saudi women working in the private sector are 56 percent less than their male counterparts, placing the kingdom at number 107 in gender pay gap worldwide.

The issue was raised by Shoura Council members Latifah Al-Shalaan and Moudi Al-Khalaf, who demanded a supervisory committee to ensure equal pay.

While Saudi’s Citizen Account Program has 21 percent of Saudi women registered as family breadwinners, only 5 percent of families registered in the program have women as breadwinners.

The kingdom’s gender poverty gap is also growing, with 120-160 poor women to every 100 poor men in the country.

Furthermore, unemployment among Saudi women is the highest in the world, getting the least wages compared to woman in other Gulf countries.

Discrimination against women, such as inequality in pay, is against legal regulations, according to labor laws by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

However, women’s rights have been improving in the Kingdom over the past few months, with the country revealing it would remove its driving ban imposed on women.

