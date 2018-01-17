Saudis intercept, destroy ballistic missile fired towards Jazan city

Missile was aimed at civilian populated areas, said Colonel Turki al-Maliki
Members of the Saudi border guard are stationed at a lookout point on the SaudiYemeni border in southwestern Saudi Arabia Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images.
By Staff writer
Wed 17 Jan 2018 10:27 AM

Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Jazan yesterday.

Spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that the kingdom’s air defence forces detected the launch of a ballistic missile by the Houthi militias at 8:12pm last night, fired from within the territory of Yemen towards Saudi Arabia.

Colonel al-Maliki said the missile was fired was in the direction of the city of Jazan and was “deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas.”

The missile was intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi Royal Air Defence Forces, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Maliki said that the hostile action by the Houthi group, supported by Iran, was in clear defiance and violation of UN resolution 2216 and resolution 2231, in order to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and the region.

“Firing ballistic missiles at populated cities and villages is contrary to international humanitarian law,” he said.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi Arabia announces $2bn bailout for Yemen gov't

Saudi Arabia announces $2bn bailout for Yemen gov't

17 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
US withholds $65m from UN agency for Palestinians

US withholds $65m from UN agency for Palestinians

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Simplified bank reconciliation using Zoho Books

Simplified bank reconciliation using Zoho Books

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
GCC employers expect salaries to go up in 2018, report says

GCC employers expect salaries to go up in 2018, report says

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi women paid up to 56% less

Saudi women paid up to 56% less

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi expat workers to bear brunt of rising prices

Saudi expat workers to bear brunt of rising prices

15 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Bahrain high court upholds jail term for activist Rajab

Bahrain high court upholds jail term for activist Rajab

15 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
26 killed in Baghdad twin suicide blast: officials

26 killed in Baghdad twin suicide blast: officials

15 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Political climate to limit benefits of VAT in Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, report shows

Political climate to limit benefits of VAT in Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, report shows

15 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Bahrain's infrastructure spend to support non-oil sector growth

Bahrain's infrastructure spend to support non-oil sector growth

14 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics