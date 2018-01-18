UAE relaxes VAT reporting deadlines for qualifying businesses

Review comes after calls from authorities and businesses for FTA to be more flexible with businesses
A number of small- and medium-sized businesses, which number over 450,000 across the UAE, have said they are under prepared for the new regulations and need time to be able to adjust to the new reality.
By Shayan Shakeel
Thu 18 Jan 2018 10:24 AM

Businesses in the UAE could be eligible to benefit from “exceptional amendments” made by the country’s tax authority in an effort to help ease their adherence to the new Value Added Tax (VAT) laws that came into effect on January 1, 2018.

The rule, which applies only to qualifying businesses, allows extending the accounting tax period from one to three months, according to the director general of the UAE’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA), Khalid Al Bustani.

“The tax period for some businesses will, therefore, be four months, and five months for other businesses while businesses with a three-month tax period ending in March will not be affected by the amendments,” he added.

A number of small- and medium-sized businesses, which number over 450,000 across the UAE, have said they are under prepared for the new regulations and need time to be able to adjust to the new reality.

The decision to relax tax related reporting deadlines “is part of the authority’s desire to promote its partnership with the business sector, assist companies to achieve full tax compliance,” according to a statement on WAM.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Narendra Modi a keynote speaker at upcoming World Government Summit

Narendra Modi a keynote speaker at upcoming World Government Summit

18 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Economists 'cautious' on positive Saudi outlook

Economists 'cautious' on positive Saudi outlook

18 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Trump denies US embassy to be moved to Jerusalem within a year

Trump denies US embassy to be moved to Jerusalem within a year

17 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia announces $2bn bailout for Yemen gov't

Saudi Arabia announces $2bn bailout for Yemen gov't

17 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudis intercept, destroy ballistic missile fired towards Jazan city

Saudis intercept, destroy ballistic missile fired towards Jazan city

17 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
US withholds $65m from UN agency for Palestinians

US withholds $65m from UN agency for Palestinians

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Simplified bank reconciliation using Zoho Books

Simplified bank reconciliation using Zoho Books

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
GCC employers expect salaries to go up in 2018, report says

GCC employers expect salaries to go up in 2018, report says

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi women paid up to 56% less

Saudi women paid up to 56% less

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi expat workers to bear brunt of rising prices

Saudi expat workers to bear brunt of rising prices

15 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics