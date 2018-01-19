Saudi minister previously held in purge to head Davos delegation

Ibrahim al-Assaf, who was released from detention, said to lead country at World Economic Forum
Saudi Arabia's former Finance Minister Ibrahim al Assaf. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/GettyImages)
By Reuters
Fri 19 Jan 2018 05:41 PM

Saudi Arabia's delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week will be led by state minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, who was released from detention related to an anti-corruption purge in November, Saudi sources said.

Assaf, who was also a former finance minister and a board member of national oil company Saudi Aramco, was among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body, a senior Saudi official had told Reuters.

After he was seen attending a cabinet meeting earlier this month, a Saudi source said he had been cleared of wrongdoing and retained his positions as minister of state and adviser to the king.

Saudi security forces have rounded up dozens of princes, ministers and business leaders and converted the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh into a luxurious prison in what the authorities said was a crackdown on corruption.

The move was also widely seen as helping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman consolidate his grip on power after he ousted his cousin as heir to the throne in the summer.

Some detainees have cut deals with the government, handing over cash or assets in exchange for their freedom.

Assaf's restoration appears to suggest that influential figures might keep their positions if they cooperate with the investigations.

The government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi Arabia asks US judge to throw out Sept 11 lawsuits

Saudi Arabia asks US judge to throw out Sept 11 lawsuits

19 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Philippines suspends sending of workers to Kuwait due to abuses

Philippines suspends sending of workers to Kuwait due to abuses

19 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Revealed: The $32bn blueprint reshaping Bahrain

Revealed: The $32bn blueprint reshaping Bahrain

18 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE relaxes VAT reporting deadlines for qualifying businesses

UAE relaxes VAT reporting deadlines for qualifying businesses

18 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Narendra Modi a keynote speaker at upcoming World Government Summit

Narendra Modi a keynote speaker at upcoming World Government Summit

18 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Economists 'cautious' on positive Saudi outlook

Economists 'cautious' on positive Saudi outlook

18 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Trump denies US embassy to be moved to Jerusalem within a year

Trump denies US embassy to be moved to Jerusalem within a year

17 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia announces $2bn bailout for Yemen gov't

Saudi Arabia announces $2bn bailout for Yemen gov't

17 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudis intercept, destroy ballistic missile fired towards Jazan city

Saudis intercept, destroy ballistic missile fired towards Jazan city

17 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics
US withholds $65m from UN agency for Palestinians

US withholds $65m from UN agency for Palestinians

16 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics