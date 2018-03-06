Could Saudi crown prince's UK visit lead to $100bn deals?

Mohammed bin Salman is due to meet PM Theresa May on Wednesday amid reports of major investment plans
The Saudi crown prince arrives in the UK on Wednesday and is due to meet prime minister Theresa May and other senior ministers, members of the royal family, as well as security officials and business people.. (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
By Staff writer
Tue 06 Mar 2018 01:52 PM

Saudi Arabia and the UK will reportedly sign deals that could be worth more than $100 billion when the Gulf kingdom’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman visits London this week.

Foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir was quoted by the UK's Financial Times that the trip was aimed at taking the Saudi-UK relationship to a “higher level”.

He said both countries were seeking closer ties in sectors such as education and technology as well as security.

“There will be agreements and memorandums of understanding signed in a number of areas,” he told the paper without giving further details.

The paper said diplomats have spoken about plans for more Saudi investment in the UK, as well as the kingdom acquiring British companies.

On Monday, Prince Mohammed began an overseas tour in Egypt that will also take in the UK and the US this month.

He arrives in the UK on Wednesday and is due to meet prime minister Theresa May and other senior ministers, members of the royal family, as well as security officials and business people.

Jubeir also said the UK’s planned exit from the EU in 2019 would not impact Riyadh’s view of Britain as an investment destination.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

'We need to promote moderate Islam', says Mohammed bin Salman

'We need to promote moderate Islam', says Mohammed bin Salman

06 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE president issues law to set up new $136m firm

UAE president issues law to set up new $136m firm

05 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia, Egypt set up $10bn joint fund

Saudi Arabia, Egypt set up $10bn joint fund

05 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi economy: inflation rises as consumer spending slows

Saudi economy: inflation rises as consumer spending slows

05 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases in February

UAE non-oil private sector growth eases in February

05 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Caught in debt and conflict, Lebanon wants a Greek-style rescue

Caught in debt and conflict, Lebanon wants a Greek-style rescue

04 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Crown Prince orders freeze on Dubai gov't fees

Crown Prince orders freeze on Dubai gov't fees

05 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE aluminium exports 'critical' to US security

UAE aluminium exports 'critical' to US security

04 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia planning to build its own defence industry

Saudi Arabia planning to build its own defence industry

04 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Infrastructure investment to drive UAE growth, says analysts

Infrastructure investment to drive UAE growth, says analysts

04 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics