UAE follows Fed by raising interest rate

Kuwait raises key rate for first time in a year to follow Fed
Kuwait’s central bank raised the discount rate to 3 percent to keep the dinar competitive
By Bloomberg
Thu 22 Mar 2018 08:16 AM

UAE raised  its key interest rate on Wednesday, tracking a quarter point increase in US Federal Reserve benchmark rate.

The UAE raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 2 percent, and increased its certificates of deposit rate by the same amount.

Kuwait also raised its key rate for the first time in a year, with the country's central bank saying in its statement it had broken that pattern on Wednesday in order maintain the competitiveness of its currency and keep local savings attractive.

Bahrain also put up their benchmark rates shortly after the widely anticipated Fed decision to lift the federal funds rate target range to 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent in a unanimous 8-0 vote.

Gulf Arab central banks that peg their currency to the dollar typically follow Fed decisions in lockstep, but Kuwait pegs its dinar to a basket of currencies and chose to sit out the previous two increases in US rates in 2017 in order to preserve growth and keep down borrowing costs.

Bahrain raised its overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent and its one-week deposit facility rate by a quarter point to 2 percent.

Saudi Arabia did not announce a move after pre-emptively increasing its benchmark repo rate last week for the first time since 2009.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudis hunting for deals plan meetings with US tech giants

Saudis hunting for deals plan meetings with US tech giants

22 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
No plans to review Saudi 'expat fee', says finance minister

No plans to review Saudi 'expat fee', says finance minister

22 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Revealed: Kuwait's Northern Gulf Gateway mega project

Revealed: Kuwait's Northern Gulf Gateway mega project

21 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Middle East CEOs optimistic about global economy - survey

Middle East CEOs optimistic about global economy - survey

21 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Rising prices sees Dubai inflation increase slightly in February

Rising prices sees Dubai inflation increase slightly in February

21 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Trump and Saudi Crown Prince trade lavish praise in US visit

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince trade lavish praise in US visit

21 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Arab League set to meet in Riyadh on April 15

Arab League set to meet in Riyadh on April 15

20 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Kuwait revisits plans to transform into business and finance hub

Kuwait revisits plans to transform into business and finance hub

20 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia eyeing $400bn US investments, says crown prince

Saudi Arabia eyeing $400bn US investments, says crown prince

20 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics
Ambitious Saudi prince mounts epic US charm offensive

Ambitious Saudi prince mounts epic US charm offensive

20 Mar 2018
Politics & Economics