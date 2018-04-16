Arab summit concludes with call for solidarity

The 29th Arab Summit concluded in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, with a call for unity to provide necessary Arab support for the Palestinian cause.

During the closing session, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saqr told the conference that a lasting, comprehensive peace continues to be “…the central cause of our nation, to reach the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967.”

The declaration followed the announcement on Sunday of $150 million donation for the maintenance of Islamic heritage in East Jerusalem by Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

In a thinly veiled swipe at Iran bin Saqr also said the Arab nations must: “Be vigilant against the ideas surrounding our nation as a result of the regional ambitions and threats that occupy and violate the lands of the Arab states, target their capitals and their fabric, the fabric of their societies, their national identity and the sources of their peoples' lives and to act decisively against regional threats and interventions in Arab affairs.”

Bin Saqr also warned against “the imminent danger posed by terrorism” and reaffirmed the need to “support and develop Arab strategies and mechanisms in combating terrorism and maintaining Arab national security.”

He finished the address by calling for Arab solidarity to: “Accelerate the pace of joint Arab action mechanisms in the economic, social and developmental fields and implement the Arab strategies in these areas, leading to the achievement of sustainable development throughout the Arab world.

Tunisia has been chosen as the location for the 30th Arab Summit, taking place in March 2019.