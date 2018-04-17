Saudi Arabia hosts multi-nation military drills

Exercise on Saudi Arabia's east coast involved combat search-and-rescue drills as well as naval warfare and air operations
By AFP
Tue 17 Apr 2018 08:29 AM

Saudi Arabia concluded a month-long military exercise involving more than two dozen nations on Monday, a day after hosting an Arab summit that slammed what it called Iran's growing interference in the region.

The exercise on Saudi Arabia's east coast, dubbed Gulf Shield-1, involved combat search-and-rescue drills as well as naval warfare and air operations, officials said.

Saudi King Salman presided over the closing ceremony of the drills, which he said highlighted a "unified alliance" between over 24 countries to combat military threats.

"The event is... meant to demonstrate our ability to take joint military action, the region's readiness to support Arab unity and its capacity to deter any threats," military spokesman Abdullah Subaei was quoted as saying in a Saudi information ministry statement.

"This exercise demonstrates that we have the cooperation of friendly nations, our experience and expertise to deal with those threats."

On Sunday, King Salman slammed Iran's "blatant interference" in the region as Arab leaders met in the kingdom for their annual summit.

Riyadh and Shiite rival Tehran back opposing sides in a range of hotspots across the mainly Sunni Muslim Middle East, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia's southern neighbour, Yemen.

Saudi Arabia in March 2015 launched a coalition of Arab states fighting to roll back Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen and restore the country's internationally-recognised government to power.

Last November, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presided over the first meeting of an Islamic counter-terrorism alliance involving around 40 Muslim countries, as he vowed to "pursue terrorists".

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UAE signs deal to recruit domestic workers from Bangladesh

UAE signs deal to recruit domestic workers from Bangladesh

18 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
UK opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to design tender

UK opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to design tender

18 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
Election fever hits Lebanon, nine years since last legislative vote

Election fever hits Lebanon, nine years since last legislative vote

18 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia renews offer to deploy troops to Syria

Saudi Arabia renews offer to deploy troops to Syria

17 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
Abu Dhabi, Dubai growth forecast to remain steady at 3%

Abu Dhabi, Dubai growth forecast to remain steady at 3%

17 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia leads Arab world in patents

Saudi Arabia leads Arab world in patents

17 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
Arab anger at US Jerusalem move looks unlikely to spark action

Arab anger at US Jerusalem move looks unlikely to spark action

17 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
Philippines says Saudi boss forced maid to drink bleach

Philippines says Saudi boss forced maid to drink bleach

16 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
Arab summit concludes with call for solidarity

Arab summit concludes with call for solidarity

16 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE Tax Authority begins VAT roadshow

UAE Tax Authority begins VAT roadshow

16 Apr 2018
Politics & Economics