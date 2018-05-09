UAE firms to be fined $270m for waste mismanagement

UAE Federal National Council passes new bill on waste management to improve environmental protection and public health

Companies who dispose of, landfill or burn waste in undesignated areas such as open areas, roads, public parks or water channels will incur a AED1 million ($272,265) fine, according to a new bill passed by the UAE Federal National Council (FNC).

The law covers all processes of waste management starting from production, classification, collection, transport, storing, recycling, treatment and disposal across the country, including free zones. However, it excludes nuclear and radioactive waste.

The bill is an important step towards environmental protection and public health control, according to the FNC. It will also boosts the UAE’s efforts at introducing sustainable and smart solutions for treating waste.

“It also entails the adoption of the best international practices, not only in wastes management, but also in paving the way for turning them into economic resources. It is a turning point in environment management in UAE,” said FNC speaker Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubais.

It ultimately aims to enhance the country's position in the global Human Footprint Index.

The UAE has the highest rates of waste generation per capita in the world, contributing to 6% of greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

“The bill will bolster the efforts of the competent authorities, led by Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MCCE, to come up with economic and environment-friendly solution to for wastes management,” Dr Al Qubaisi said.