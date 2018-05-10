Bahrain to stick to diversification effort despite oil find, says minister

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Alzayani also said he one day hopes for a common GCC currency
A recent analysis from Moody’s noted that Bahrain oil find “could stimulate private investment in the country’s energy sector in the near term, and in the medium-term could increase government and oil and gas related revenue and reduce the country’s fiscal and current account deficit.”
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 10 May 2018 07:49 AM

Bahrain will “stick to the course” in its diversification efforts despite the recent discovery of a vast oil field off the country’s west coast, according to the country’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Speaking at the Gateway Gulf Investor Forum in the Bahraini capital of Manama on Wednesday, Minister Zayed Alzayani said that while the discovery is “a gift from God” that will improve the country’s oil and gas sector, the country will “need to use the additional revenue from it to boost other sectors of the economy.

“What we found in the recent discovery is something additional, and it will no doubt have a positive impact on growing our GDP, and there will no doubt be more contribution from the oil and gas,” he said.

“But I think we should act wisely to use the revenues generated by this find to develop our economy and diversify it even further, by reducing national debt, by investing in human capital, health services and education.

“The most undersold asset we have in Bahrain are the Bahrainis, and we don’t market them often enough,” he added. “What makes this economy is strong and growing is the people from Bahrain and the embracing of expatriates that come to Bahrain.”

A recent analysis from Moody’s noted that the find “could stimulate private investment in the country’s energy sector in the near term, and in the medium-term could increase government and oil and gas related revenue and reduce the country’s fiscal and current account deficit.”

In 2017, hydrocarbon-related revenue accounted for 75 percent of government revenue, significantly less than the 87 percent recorded in 2013.

In his remarks, Alzayani also said that he hopes that one day to see a “borderless” GCC unified by a single currency.

“We are missing out on a lot of inter-GCC trade because of delays and bureaucracy that really we don't need,” he said.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi Arabia's safety-net spending wipes out new tax gains

Saudi Arabia's safety-net spending wipes out new tax gains

10 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Bahrain has enough reserves to keep dollar peg, Al-Maraj says

Bahrain has enough reserves to keep dollar peg, Al-Maraj says

10 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Gulf braces for fallout after US exit from Iran deal

Gulf braces for fallout after US exit from Iran deal

09 May 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE firms to be fined $270m for waste mismanagement

UAE firms to be fined $270m for waste mismanagement

09 May 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE private sector business sees slowest improvement since 2016

UAE private sector business sees slowest improvement since 2016

09 May 2018
Politics & Economics
EU faces uphill fight to keep Iran nuclear deal alive post-Trump

EU faces uphill fight to keep Iran nuclear deal alive post-Trump

09 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Boeing, Airbus' $40bn Iran deals halted following US withdrawal

Boeing, Airbus' $40bn Iran deals halted following US withdrawal

09 May 2018
Transport
UAE, Saudi Arabia 'supports and welcomes' Trump Iran move

UAE, Saudi Arabia 'supports and welcomes' Trump Iran move

09 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia says to lift female driving ban on June 24

Saudi Arabia says to lift female driving ban on June 24

08 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Will Saudi Arabia trump $500bn Neom at second FII event?

Will Saudi Arabia trump $500bn Neom at second FII event?

08 May 2018
Politics & Economics