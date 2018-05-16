Palestinians withdraw envoy to US over Israel embassy move

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization's office in Washington, would return to the Palestinian territories Wednesday,
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas withdrew his top representative to the United States Tuesday
By AFP
Wed 16 May 2018 07:45 AM

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas withdrew his top representative to the United States Tuesday, the foreign ministry announced, a day after the US moved its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization's office in Washington, would return to the Palestinian territories Wednesday, the statement said.

It did not say how long Zomlot, the most senior Palestinian official in Washington, would be withdrawn for.

The Palestinians reacted furiously to President Donald Trump's December announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving his country's embassy there from Tel Aviv.

They consider the eastern part of Jerusalem their capital and countries have long kept their embassies in Tel Aviv, saying the future of the holy city was an issue to be negotiated between the Israelis and Palestinians.

The date of Monday's embassy opening also angered Palestinians, coming the day before they commemorate their mass displacement in the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel.

The Israeli government welcomed the embassy move, which coincided with the anniversary of the country's independence.

The event was overshadowed by mass protests along the Gaza border in which Israeli fire killed 60 Palestinians.

The foreign ministry statement did not refer to the deaths, only the embassy move.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Arabian Business Podcast: Counting the cost of skilled labour deficit in the Gulf region

Arabian Business Podcast: Counting the cost of skilled labour deficit in the Gulf region

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Kuwait wants draft Gaza resolution, US defends Israel

Kuwait wants draft Gaza resolution, US defends Israel

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia 'rejects' US embassy transfer to Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia 'rejects' US embassy transfer to Jerusalem

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
$83bn trade generated through Dubai's Jafza in 2017

$83bn trade generated through Dubai's Jafza in 2017

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Kuwait said to postpone VAT launch until 2021

Kuwait said to postpone VAT launch until 2021

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
UAE to dispatch $5m in aid for Palestinians

UAE to dispatch $5m in aid for Palestinians

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Syria groups urge Russia to push 'World Cup ceasefire'

Syria groups urge Russia to push 'World Cup ceasefire'

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Arab Hope Maker award goes to Egyptian helping homeless rebuild their lives

Arab Hope Maker award goes to Egyptian helping homeless rebuild their lives

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Israeli forces kill 55 in Gaza clashes as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Israeli forces kill 55 in Gaza clashes as US opens Jerusalem embassy

15 May 2018
Politics & Economics
Russia is latest country to sign up to UAE halal scheme

Russia is latest country to sign up to UAE halal scheme

14 May 2018
Politics & Economics