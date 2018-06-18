UAE 'perfect' for Australian businesses, says official

“We are confident that this mission will open new prospects for both parties to further improve trade exchange which would benefit not only Dubai and the UAE, but also the region,” according to Saed Al Awadi, the CEO of Dubai Exports.

The UAE is considered Australia's largest trading partner in the region, with non-oil trade valued at $2.72 billion

Dubai is an “ideal gateway” for an increased flow of Australian products and services into the Middle East, according to Saed Al Awadi, the CEO of Dubai Exports.

Speaking ahead of a five-day economic mission to Australia organised by Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy, Al Awadi said that Australian companies can benefit from Dubai’s “highly efficient trading platforms and infrastructure facilities that enable the smooth flow of goods across the Middle East and neighbouring regions.

“We are confident that this mission will open new prospects for both parties to further improve trade exchange which would benefit not only Dubai and the UAE, but also the region,” he added.

The trade mission, which will take place from June 25 to June 29, will include representatives of Dubai Exports, the Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dubai Science Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dubai South, the Dubai Health Authority, Australian Business Council, Emirates Airline and Emirates SkyCargo.

During the mission, the group will meet with a number of public and private organisations in Sydney and Melbourne in a bid to encourage investment in Dubai’s technology, health, agriculture, aerospace and transportation, as well as explore public-private partnership opportunities in infrastructure development.

“Continuous engagement with our global partners is part of our relentless effort to promote Dubai as the ideal location for businesses to expand their global reach, given our connectivity to key market…our business friendly legislations and unmatched work environment,” said Fahad Al Gergawi, the CEO of Dubai FDI. “We are looking to meet companies and organisations pushing the boundaries in technology, healthcare, aviation and logistics.”

Approximately 25,000 Australian nationals live in the UAE, which is home to about 350 Australian businesses. The country is considered Australia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, with non-oil trade valued at AED 10 billion ($2.72 billion).