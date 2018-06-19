UAE to waive visa violation fines

Violators will have the option to correct their legal status by paying a minor fee, or voluntarily exit the country without legal consequences or fine payments accumulated during their illegal stay, said Ali Mohammad Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of FAIC.

The UAE is set to waive fines for residents and visitors who violate visa regulations, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) told local media.

Violators will have the option to correct their legal status by paying a minor fee, or voluntarily exit the country without legal consequences or fine payments accumulated during their illegal stay, said Ali Mohammad Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of FAIC.

He added that the new pardon, “Protect Yourself via Rectifying Your Status”, will be launched in the next few weeks.

The authority released a similar amnesty in 2013. It ran for months and helped around 62,000 illegal residents.

The new pardon comes in line with the cabinet’s new legislative package, which is expected to allow a two-year extension of residencies for students wishing to remain in the country following the end of their studies.

Transit passengers have also recently become exempt from all entry fees for the first 48 hours, with the ability to extend their visa for up to 96 hours for an AED50 fee.

Furthermore, authorities said visitors overstaying their visa can leave the country without a "no entry" passport stamp, while a new 6-month visa will be introduced for job seekers who overstayed their visa but wish to remain in the country for work purposes.

Those who entered the UAE illegally can leave voluntarily with a "no entry" stamp for two years, given that they provide a valid return ticket, while individuals wishing to adjust or renew their visa can now do so for a fee, without having to leave and re-enter the country.

Authorities will soon set up a toll free telephone number where public inquiries will be answered with regards to the pardon.