Widows, divorcees get one-year visa extension in new UAE Cabinet decision

Cabinet says move will come into effect from Q4, aims to maintain family stability and social cohesion

The UAE Cabinet has adopted a decision to extend the visa of the widowed or divorced women residing in the UAE and their children for one year from the date of the divorce or the death of the spouse.

The move is part of the latest legislative decision approved by the Cabinet, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The decision grants widows and divorced women and their children a one-year residence without the need for a sponsor. It aims to give women the opportunity to adjust their social and economic status, WAM added.

The resolution will be effective as of the fourth quarter of this year.

The decision takes into consideration the humanitarian conditions of widows and divorcees, and facilitates their stay in the country after the loss of the head of the family, WAM said, adding that it also aims to maintain family stability and social cohesion.

