Pop legend Elton John postpones Dubai concert for second time

By Staff writer
  • January 11 2017 08:45
Singer cites ill health for pulling out of gig at Dubai’s Autism Rock Arena on January 20

Pop superstar Elton John has postponed a concert in Dubai for the second time in two months, citing ill health.

The singer-songwriter was originally due to play at Dubai’s Autism Rock Arena on December 15 but postponed to January 20 at the same venue.

Now, the 69-year-old has been advised by doctors to schedule a medical procedure to treat his "condition" immediately, according to a statement.

No details were given about the condition other than to say it was "not of a seriously threatening nature".

Fans can claim refunds through original point of sale but tickets purchased will be honoured for the new date yet to be scheduled.

