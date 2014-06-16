Pre-clearance is a game changer for the UAE

Anil Bhoyrul

  • June 16 2014 01:43

Avoiding customs on US soil is a “game changer”, as Anil Bhoyrul discovered

As anyone who has travelled from this part of the world to the US will tell you, it is rarely a pleasant experience. I don’t mean the 16-hour flight, or the service, or exiting the UAE – all of which are first class. It’s that very last bit. When you get to US customs.

Regardless of who you are (as a Bollywood superstar recently found out), US immigration like to treat everyone as a suspect. They are convinced you intend to permanently settle in the US or, in many cases, are visiting for more sinister reasons. It is not unusual for visitors to be taken aside and quizzed for hours before being let in.

That is all changing thanks to the fabulous pre-clearance system that Etihad Airways has introduced for US flights. It means that once you clear Abu Dhabi customs, you go straight to the US immigration desk. Far more polite and far quicker – in most cases, within a minute your passport is stamped and you are told “Welcome to the US”. On arrival, you go through a domestic channel meaning you are out of the airport within minutes.

Now it’s no surprise that Etihad’s rivals have been quick to claim this gives the airline an unfair advantage. Not so, because as the US ambassador to the UAE Michael Corbin told us this week, the system is being extended not just to other airlines flying to the US, but also to Dubai’s main airport.

What it does is make the UAE – and for now Etihad and Abu Dhabi – a much better way to fly to the US.  It opens up a huge market from travellers from the Middle East and Asia, who are fed-up with the hassle of going through US customs on arrival in the US. Far better to connect through Abu Dhabi.

I was in Los Angeles last week and I’m planning to be back in December with my wife and three kids. For the first time ever, we didn’t even compare prices on airlines: as far as we are concerned, going through Etihad’s Abu Dhabi pre-clearance is the only option for hassle free travel. Etihad’s President James Hogan likes to talk about “game changers”. This definitely is one.

Posted by: Peter Peter Sunday, 22 June 2014 12:01 PM[UAE] - UAE

Hey Chris and Steve , what passports do you carry ? Ask those with third world passports and you will get to know their reality.
I personally have been to the states only twoce and did not have much difficulty but I know many close friends who did.

Posted by: Expat in UAE Sunday, 22 June 2014 1:46 PM[UAE] - UAE

I have a third world passport, from a country that is in so much turmoil and unrest.

I flew to the US last year, and I cleared immigration in less than 3 minutes as well.

It's an exaggeration I'd have to agree with Chris and Steve

Posted by: Steve Cocco Thursday, 19 June 2014 7:36 PM[UAE] - USA

"They are convinced you are visiting for more sinister reasons" and "treated like a suspect". You are grossly exaggerating here and it is not fair to the fine men and women who work for US Customs and Border Patrol. On a flight form Dubai to JKF on emirates recently, an entire Emirati family, dressed in national attire, was treated very respectfully and whisked through customs in no time. True, you must explain why you are visiting the US and Saudis and Emiratis need visas. But to characterize it the way you did, reflects bias toward Americans and ignorance.

Posted by: WTa Monday, 23 June 2014 12:51 PM[UAE] - UAE

With all due respect Steve, this has nothing to do with bias against Americans. When applying for a visa to the United States, the application form explicitly says that all visa applicants are assumed to be immigrating to the US, unless they prove otherwise. To be sure, the officials are quite respectful, but when I visited Chicago three years ago, I had to spend nearly three hours at O'Hare waiting to be interviewed by an officer.

Posted by: Chris Wednesday, 18 June 2014 3:51 PM[UAE] - UAE

I just went to New York on Emirates Business Class (with outstanding service) and got through US customs within 3 mintues, no questions asked whatsoever, every officer (relatively) friendly and stamping quickly processed.

