Private equity firms said to eye stake in Kuwait's Americana

Private-equity firms KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital are among the groups looking to buy a majority stake in food retailer Kuwait Food Co SAK, better known as Americana, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said at least six groups were considering bidding for the stake held by the Kuwait-based billionaire al-Kharafi family.

A deal could value the company at about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The other potential bidders include CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Advent International Corp, Bloomberg said.

The al-Kharafi family owns 66.8 percent of Americana through its private investment company MAK.