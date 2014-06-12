Probe launched into Mall of the Emirates hotel fire

An investigation has been launched into the cause of fire which occurred at a restaurant at Dubai's Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates on Wednesday night, officials have confirmed.

Guests and staff were evacuated from the hotel when the fire alarm sounded and extensive smoke could be seen from the lobby area of the hotel.

Several Dubai fire engines and an ambulance attended the scene.

"We confirm you that a fire has occurred at K Grill restaurant at twenty past midnight, without harming any guest or employee,” a hotel spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are currently investigating the origins of the fire. All measures have been taken to ensure the safety of our guests and employees which is our number one priority."

The hotel is currently undergoing a $35m revamp which will encompasses the upgrading of all 393 guest rooms, suites and chalets, as well as meeting rooms, gym and spa facilities. It also includes the refurbishment of the external façade of the building.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2015.