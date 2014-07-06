Property, banks lift as Arabtec recovery continues

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai's main index climbed 2.4% as shares in Arabtec jumped 5.4% in early trading
Blue-chip banks and property-related stocks lifted markets in the United Arab Emirates in early trade on Sunday as Dubai construction firm Arabtec continued to lead a recovery from last month's slump.
Dubai's main index climbed 2.4 percent as shares in Arabtec jumped 5.4 percent. Among other top gainers were bourse operator Dubai Financial Market and builder Drake and Scull, up 6.0 and 5.3 percent respectively.
Lender Emirates NBD added 2.8 percent and Dubai Islamic Bank rose 1.7 percent.
Banks and property developers also lifted Abu Dhabi's index , which added 0.6 percent. First Gulf Bank gained 1.2 percent and Aldar Properties, 2.0 percent.
"It's a technical rebound, nothing more," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
Both UAE markets started recovering this month after Dubai's bourse plunged 22 percent in June and Abu Dhabi lost 13 percent, in panic selling triggered by the bursting of a speculative bubble and management turmoil at Arabtec.
However, Qatar's bourse, which followed a similar pattern as it was upgraded along with the UAE to emerging market status by index compiler MSCI at the end of May, was nearly flat on Sunday morning.
"In Qatar we had seen a very strong technical rebound (last week), but it may have been too strong so we are now seeing some profit-taking," Henin said.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules