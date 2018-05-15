Saudi developer launches next phase of $2.7bn project

Mirabilia – or ‘marvels’ in Latin – is a collection of custom built three to seven bedroom villas ranging in size from 300 to 1,600 square metres, located within the five million square metre Shams Ar Riyadh mixed-use development.

$160 million Roberto Cavalli-decorated villas are located within the larger Shams Al Riyadh development in the Saudi capital

Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan has announced the launch of SAR 600 million ($159.9 million) residential villas with interiors by Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli inside the SAR 10 billion ($2.66 billion) Shams Al Riyadh development, the company announced on Tuesday.

Mirabilia – or ‘marvels’ in Latin – is a collection of custom built three to seven bedroom villas ranging in size from 300 to 1,600 square metres, located within the five million square metre Shams Ar Riyadh mixed-use development.

The villas, which will overlook nearby Wadi Hanifa, will feature interior design by Roberto Cavalli and will include floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

“Mirabilia will redefine luxury living, offerings its residents exclusive experiences right here in Riyadh in this vat unique landscape that combines meticulously curated urban indulgence from the high-end Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli with the alluring Wadi Hanifa’s marvels,” said Dar Al Arkan chairman Yousef Bin Abdullah Al Shelash.

“Mirabilia’s new blueprint will set the tone for this amazing region in the capital, Riyadh.”

The Shams Ar Riyadh development has been designed as a “city within a city” and includes residential, commercial and mixed-use spaces, as well as children’s play areas, schools, clinics, government offices and mosques.

Infrastructure works investment so far is of over SR 1 billion ($266.6 million), including two power substations as well as main access roads.