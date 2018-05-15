Aldar Properties posts $181.1m profit in Q1

In March, Aldar and Emaar launched a partnership that will focus on two projects worth $8.16 billion
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Tue 15 May 2018 10:43 AM

Aldar Properties has announced a net profit of AED 668 million ($181.8 million) in the first quarter of 2018, a 4 percent increase over the same time period last year, the company announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Aldar noted that the company recorded AED 1.5 billion ($408.3 million) in revenue and development sales of AED 681 million ($185.4 million).

In March, Aldar and Emaar announced a strategic partnership to develop iconic destinations with an initial focus on two projects with AED 30 billion ($8.16 billion) in gross development value.

“Aldar started 2018 strongly with the announcement of a historic partnership with Emaar to develop the next era of iconic real estate destinations,” said Aldar Properties CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi.

“The initial AED 30 billion pipeline of projects, including Saadiyat Grove in Abu Dhabi and Emaar Beachfront in Dubai, is just the start of this partnership, which will enhance our country’s reputation as a destination of choice for residents and tourists alike.”

Additionally, earlier in April Aldar announced the acquisition of portfolio of prime real estate assets worth AED3.7bn ($1 billion) from the Tourism Development and Investment Company (TDIC).

“Our acquisition…including a portfolio of assets in the prime Saadiyat Island destination, as well as the launch of Alghadeer in April, cements our reputation as Abu Dhabi’s leading real estate developer and asset manager and underlines the scale of our ambitious plans for future growth.”

According to Aldar, construction is progressing “well” at its key developments, with handovers complete at Ansam and Al Hadeel. Additionally, handovers have commenced at Al Merief and Nareel Islands, and are expected at West Yas – the company’s first villa community on Yas Island – in Q2.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Damac Properties posts 45% drop in Q1 net profit

Damac Properties posts 45% drop in Q1 net profit

15 May 2018
Property
Saudi developer launches next phase of $2.7bn project

Saudi developer launches next phase of $2.7bn project

15 May 2018
Property
Aldar acquires $1bn of real estate assets from TDIC

Aldar acquires $1bn of real estate assets from TDIC

07 May 2018
Property
Oriental Pearls to bring Tonino Lamborghini brand to Dubai development

Oriental Pearls to bring Tonino Lamborghini brand to Dubai development

06 May 2018
Property
UK firm to accept crypto payments for Dubai property projects

UK firm to accept crypto payments for Dubai property projects

02 May 2018
Property
Emaar Properties posts $1.52b in revenue in Q1 2018

Emaar Properties posts $1.52b in revenue in Q1 2018

01 May 2018
Property
Visionary service Better Homes LLC and Yardi

Visionary service Better Homes LLC and Yardi

30 Apr 2018
Property
Sharjah authority seizes 40 apartments due to illegal housing

Sharjah authority seizes 40 apartments due to illegal housing

30 Apr 2018
Property
Emaar Development reports 62% rise Q1 net profit

Emaar Development reports 62% rise Q1 net profit

30 Apr 2018
Property
Residential capital values continue to fall in Abu Dhabi, report shows

Residential capital values continue to fall in Abu Dhabi, report shows

29 Apr 2018
Property