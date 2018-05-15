Damac Properties posts 45% drop in Q1 net profit

Dubai developer says profit level hit by the cost of sales but still higher than previous quarter
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Tue 15 May 2018 01:50 PM

Damac Properties’ net profit fell 45 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to AED 483.9 million ($131.7 million) after an increase in the cost of sales, according to a regulatory filing with the Dubai Financial Market.

In Q1 2017, the company recorded AED 880.4 million in net profit ($239.6 million). The Q1 2018 earnings reported in the DFM filing were significantly below Bloomberg analyst estimates which forecast an average of AED 650 million ($176.9 million).

The net profit, however, was still above the AED 459 million ($124.9 million) recorded in Q4 2017.

According to the document, the cost of sales during Q1 2018 rose from AED 887.3 million ($241.5 million) in Q1 2017 to AED 1.13 billion this year ($307.6 million).

Additionally, the company reported revenues of AED 1.89 billion ($514.5 million), down from AED 1.94 billion in the same period last year ($528.1 million).

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Aldar Properties posts $181.1m profit in Q1

Aldar Properties posts $181.1m profit in Q1

15 May 2018
Property
Saudi developer launches next phase of $2.7bn project

Saudi developer launches next phase of $2.7bn project

15 May 2018
Property
Aldar acquires $1bn of real estate assets from TDIC

Aldar acquires $1bn of real estate assets from TDIC

07 May 2018
Property
Oriental Pearls to bring Tonino Lamborghini brand to Dubai development

Oriental Pearls to bring Tonino Lamborghini brand to Dubai development

06 May 2018
Property
UK firm to accept crypto payments for Dubai property projects

UK firm to accept crypto payments for Dubai property projects

02 May 2018
Property
Emaar Properties posts $1.52b in revenue in Q1 2018

Emaar Properties posts $1.52b in revenue in Q1 2018

01 May 2018
Property
Visionary service Better Homes LLC and Yardi

Visionary service Better Homes LLC and Yardi

30 Apr 2018
Property
Sharjah authority seizes 40 apartments due to illegal housing

Sharjah authority seizes 40 apartments due to illegal housing

30 Apr 2018
Property
Emaar Development reports 62% rise Q1 net profit

Emaar Development reports 62% rise Q1 net profit

30 Apr 2018
Property
Residential capital values continue to fall in Abu Dhabi, report shows

Residential capital values continue to fall in Abu Dhabi, report shows

29 Apr 2018
Property