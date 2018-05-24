Majid Al Futtaim pens agreement for 70,000-sq.m. lagoon

'The swimmable Crystal Lagoon adds a new dimension to community living standards, giving residents and visitors a genuine resort lifestyle experience,' said Hawazen Esber, the CEO of communities at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties.

The Tilal Al Ghaf lagoon will include more than 400 metres of beach and 1.5 kilometres of waterfront promenade

Majid Al Futtaim has signed an agreement with a Chile-based company, Crystal Lagoons, to develop the fully swimmable 70,000 square metre Lagoon Al Ghaf at Tilal Al Ghaf, the company’s new flagship mixed-use community in Dubai.

Crystal Lagoons produces patented water treatment technology that allows for the construction and treatment of any sized bodies of water. It has been operating for the last 12 years.

“The centrepiece of Tilal Al Ghaf’s masterplan is shaped around active and passive spaces,” said Hawazen Esber, the CEO of communities at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties.

“The swimmable Crystal Lagoon adds a new dimension to community living standards, giving residents and visitors a genuine resort lifestyle experience.”

According to Esber, Lagoon Al Ghaf is meant to be “a shared space that everyone can use, where families can enjoy meaningful moments together, and where friends and neighbours can meet and relax in an engaging setting.”

The lagoon is expected to feature over 400 metres of sandy beach and 1.5 kilometres of water promenade. Additionally, it will offer a scenic outlook for the Hive, Club Hive and Hive Park, the community’s dining and leisure hub.

Crystal Lagoons estimates that its technology utilises just 50 percent of the water needed to maintain a park of the same size, as well as 30 times less water than a standard golf course.

In a bid to make Tilal Al Ghaf more sustainable, the Crystal Lagoon will be filled and topped-up using groundwater, which will relieve pressure on the water table which, in many parts of Dubai, is rising due to irrigation for landscaping.

“This is an eco-friendly and sustainable technology, setting a new standard for public space and leisure,” said Carlos Salas, Crystal Lagoons regional director for the Middle East and Asia.

“We are able to transform any location into a beautiful beach paradise, and provide a unique amenity for the community to enjoy.”

The first Crystal Lagoon opened in 2006 as part of the San Alfonso del Mar resort in Chile, and the company now has more than 600 projects in 60 countries worldwide in different stages of development and negotiation.