MAG launches two new projects worth $81m in JVC

MAG Lifestyle Development, the development arm of MAG Group, has announced plans for two new projects in Jumeirah Village Circle worth AED 300 million.

The projects, MAG 612 and MAG 614, mark the company’s first foray into this area of Dubai.

“At MAG LD, we are set on maximising the potential of strategic locations across Dubai for the benefit of our customers, offering them higher returns on investment, excellent connectivity, a convenient and comfortable lifestyle, and the potential for property price growth,” said Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD. “Jumeirah Village Circle ticks all of these boxes as it is an established, landscaped community in the heart of Dubai.”

MAG 614 is a 20-floor residential tower with 223 residential units, including 80 studio units, 101 one-bedroom and 42 two-bedroom apartments. The 280,012 square foot project also includes a swimming pool and health club which will be operated in partnership with the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group.

MAG 612 will also have 20-floors, with 144 units of 100 are one-bedroom and 44 are two-bedroom apartments. The 251,475 square foot project will also include a swimming pool and health club.

“Based on our in-depth, customer-centric research, we know that Jumeirah Village Circle is a community to watch and we are confident that we will be adding significant value to the area with MAG 614 and MAAG 612,” Al Gaddah added.

“These projects will be the latest milestones in our ongoing mission to provide customers with investment and home buying opportunities that exceed their expectations.”