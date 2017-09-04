Nakheel set to announce $871m worth of projects at Cityscape

Development sites include Palm Jumeirah and four of its communities in Dubai
Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah.
By Jeremy Lawrence
Mon 04 Sep 2017 09:26 AM

Nakheel is set to announce $871 million (AED3.2bn) of projects at Cityscape next week.

The master developer will launch six new developments across four of its communities in Dubai, including its flagship Palm Jumeirah. These will span residential, retail and hospitality.

Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said: “As the creator of the globally-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah and other iconic projects that have put Dubai on the global map, the Nakheel name is synonymous with current and future developments that will further enhance the city’s position as a world-leading location for living, leisure, business and tourism.

“At Cityscape, we will demonstrate our pivotal role in realising the Government of Dubai’s vision for 2021, and highlight Dubai’s unrivalled investment opportunities for investors.”

He added: “We continue to deliver and diversify in line with government goals and our own business strategy. And while development remains our core business, we are focussing on growing our hospitality, retail and leasing divisions by creating a range of new hotels, resorts, F&B destinations, malls and tourists attractions across the city.”

Nakheel says its current and future retail project portfolio covers more than 17 million square feet of leasable space. This includes the Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart.

Cityscape runs from September 11 until September 13 at Dubai World Trade Centre. A raft of new projects launches are expected from Dubai’s leading developers, as the city gears up for growth ahead of Expo 2020.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Revealed: Abu Dhabi's new $650m waterfront project

Revealed: Abu Dhabi's new $650m waterfront project

04 Sep 2017
News
Dubai 'on path to rival London, New York' with $1.36bn business park

Dubai 'on path to rival London, New York' with $1.36bn business park

24 Jul 2017
Banking & Finance
Emaar launches sale of new Dubai Creek Harbour homes

Emaar launches sale of new Dubai Creek Harbour homes

30 Aug 2017
News
Rate of Abu Dhabi property price declines gathers pace in H1

Rate of Abu Dhabi property price declines gathers pace in H1

30 Aug 2017
News
UAE's Azizi starts international sales of $3.2bn Dubai project

UAE's Azizi starts international sales of $3.2bn Dubai project

30 Aug 2017
News
UAE buy-to-let yields still attractive despite 2017 slump

UAE buy-to-let yields still attractive despite 2017 slump

24 Jul 2017
News
Dubai property brokers earn $223m in commissions in H1

Dubai property brokers earn $223m in commissions in H1

29 Aug 2017
News
Revealed: who is spending most in Dubai's real estate market

Revealed: who is spending most in Dubai's real estate market

28 Aug 2017
News
Saudi holy city sees surge in H1 property sale prices

Saudi holy city sees surge in H1 property sale prices

27 Jul 2017
News
Riyadh's real estate market continues to soften

Riyadh's real estate market continues to soften

17 Jul 2017
News