Revealed: Abu Dhabi's new $650m waterfront project

Aldar launches Water's Edge which will add more than 2,250 new homes to Yas Island
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Sep 2017 12:54 PM

Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Water’s Edge, a new waterfront development on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.

With prices starting from AED480,000, Aldar will release one building for sale at Cityscape Global in Dubai next week, the developer said in a statement.

Aldar said Water’s Edge is a AED2.4 billion ($650 million), 2,255 home master planned development, adding that it will incorporate a number of Water’s Edge homes into its leased residential portfolio.

The early works for Water’s Edge will start in December, with the aim of beginning phased handovers between June and December 2020, it added.

Water’s Edge is situated on Yas Island’s eastern shores, and the majority of units have full or partial views over water. Water’s Edge will also offer a wide choice of exercise and recreation facilities, retail, restaurants and cafes.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO, Aldar, commented: “Water’s Edge is the latest chapter in the Yas Island story – bringing high quality waterfront living to the emirate. We are confident that Water’s Edge will complement our existing residential portfolio, and draw a positive response from customers.”

He said Water’s Edge will offer the complete outdoor lifestyle, with pedestrian access to all amenities including a waterfront promenade with multiple dining and retail options.

The 13 apartment buildings will be complemented by private courtyards with spacious landscaped areas, pools, multipurpose courts and a mosque. With a balcony in each home, residents will be able to take in stunning waterfront views.

Aldar currently has more than 3,500 residences under development on Yas Island, including West Yas, Mayan, Yas Acres and Ansam, with Ansam due for handover later this year.

