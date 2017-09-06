Cityscape organisers confirm Emaar no-show this year

Dubai developer says it has moved its complete marketing strategy to digital platforms

Emaar Properties will not be exhibiting at this year’s Cityscape Global conference next week, it has emerged.

The Dubai-based listed developer has opted not to take part because it is moving all of its marketing on to digital-only platforms.

A spokesperson for Emaar was quoted as telling Reuters: “Cityscape Global has been a significant platform to showcase property developments in UAE and in the region.

“While we support Cityscape in its goal of highlighting Dubai’s property sector, Emaar will not be participating in Cityscape Global as part of the strategy to move the complete marketing strategy on digital platforms.”

Cityscape Global is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre between 11-13 September. It is the region’s largest annual real estate industry exhibition and seen as an indicator of the current state of the market.

“Emaar has made the strategic decision to forgo its participation at this year’s Cityscape Global exhibition,” Cityscape organiser Informa said in a statement.

It added: “The company has opted to refocus its marketing efforts in Dubai, while continuing its involvement in other equally successful Cityscape events in rapidly growing real estate markets to enhance its footprint and repeat the same success that it has achieved in Dubai.”

Emaar has an estimated land bank of 188 million square metres in the UAE and overseas.