UAE's Azizi delivers three more Dubai residential projects

Developer says Azizi Daisy, Azizi Freesia and Azizi Tulip are completed in Al Furjan district of Dubai
Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments.
By Staff writer
Wed 06 Sep 2017 03:36 PM

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the completion and delivery of three new residential projects in Al Furjan, Dubai in less than two years.

The launch of the three projects - Azizi Daisy valued at AED175 million, Azizi Freesia valued at AED128 million and Azizi Tulip valued at AED125 million - takes the number of delivered projects in Al Furjan to eight, the developer said in a statement.

The projects will add more than 300 apartments with spacious one, two and three-bedrooms to one of Dubai’s fastest growing residential neighbourhoods, it added.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased to deliver yet another series of projects in the prestigious Al Furjan community to meet the growing demand for high quality residential real estate in prime locations across the city.

"We are seeing tremendous demand for premier housing at competitive prices and Azizi Developments is continuously looking to address these market needs by developing and delivering world class properties across the city.”

At Azizi Daisy, Freesia and Tulip, residents will have access to a swimming pool and gym facility, as well as outdoor recreational spaces.  

In the last three years, Azizi has delivered over 500 units across a number of projects in Al Furjan and there are plans to roll out at least one more in the near future.

