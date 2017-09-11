Deyaar reveals new $272m Business Bay development

Deyaar Development has announced a premium residential, serviced apartment and hotel property called South Bay at this year's Cityscape.

Valued at $272m (AED1 billion), the 63-storey property in Business Bay will be Deyaar’s first project with three accommodation components: residential, serviced apartment, and hotel units.

Of the 926 units in the project, 448 will be residential, 133 will be serviced apartments and 345 will be hotel units operated by a multinational hotel brand.

Saeed Al Qatami, CEO, Deyaar, said: "We're extremely pleased to showcase our newest development, South Bay, here at Cityscape. South Bay will be the perfect addition to our growing portfolio, as a property suitable for anyone looking to live at a prestigious address in the heart of modern Dubai.

"Business Bay is one of the most exciting neighbourhoods to be in today, and South Bay will be in the very centre of the city's leisure and business district."

The official sales launch for South Bay will be announced in the coming months.