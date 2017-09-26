Dubai issues 8,500 real estate permits in new ads crackdown

Dubai Land Department's RERA says regulating property advertising to protect would-be buyers
By Staff writer
Tue 26 Sep 2017 01:31 PM

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced that it issued a total of 8,500 permits to advertise and promote real estate projects in the emirate over the past 12 months.

The government body said it would continue to regulate closely the increase in real estate ads expected in the run-up to Expo 2020 in a bid to protect buyers from bogus claims.

Last year, DLD announced that all property adverts must be signed off by Dubai’s real estate regulatory department before going live under new rules to improve transparency in the sector.

Among the 16 categories of real estate permit issued by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) over the past year, e-advertising permits ranked in first place with 6,393 issued followed by classified ads with 517, billboards with 302 and newspaper ads with 289.

There was also significant activity for real estate promotion stands with 150 permits issued in addition to 141 permits for vehicle advertising, 128 permits for printed advertisements, 244 permits for outdoor advertising and 219 permits for text messages.

Ali Abdullah Al Ali, senior director of the Real Estate Licensing Department at RERA – the regulatory arm of DLD – said: “The primary purpose of regulating real estate ads is to protect our customers from any illegal advertisements while also ensuring transparency and credibility in the real estate sector.

"The significant increase in the number of permits we have issued from year to year reflects the sustained growth of the real estate sector and the momentum it is building in the run up to Expo 2020."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Developer launches $45m Meydan residential project

Developer launches $45m Meydan residential project

25 Sep 2017
News
Dubai urges developers to retrofit skyscrapers amid cladding fears

Dubai urges developers to retrofit skyscrapers amid cladding fears

23 Sep 2017
Construction
Moving story: where are Dubai's residents relocating?

Moving story: where are Dubai's residents relocating?

12 Sep 2017
News
Emaar launches sales of new Address Harbour Point project in Dubai

Emaar launches sales of new Address Harbour Point project in Dubai

22 Sep 2017
News
UAE developer plans new Sharjah tower after sales success

UAE developer plans new Sharjah tower after sales success

19 Sep 2017
Construction
Mortgage broker opens Dubai office amid surge in demand

Mortgage broker opens Dubai office amid surge in demand

21 Sep 2017
Banking & Finance
Emaar says to develop new waterfront homes and hotel in Dubai

Emaar says to develop new waterfront homes and hotel in Dubai

20 Sep 2017
News
Dubai's Damac launches new Maison Royal hotel apartments

Dubai's Damac launches new Maison Royal hotel apartments

20 Sep 2017
News
Forum Group's $355m residential project XXII Carat nearing completion

Forum Group's $355m residential project XXII Carat nearing completion

20 Sep 2017
News
UAE investors look outside London for UK real estate

UAE investors look outside London for UK real estate

17 Sep 2017
News