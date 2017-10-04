Developer Ellington unveils fifth project in Dubai

Wilton Terraces I, the first of two towers planned in MBR City, will feature 150 units
By Staff writer
Wed 04 Oct 2017 02:44 PM

Ellington Properties, the Dubai-born boutique developer, has announced the launch of its fifth project – Wilton Terraces I – in Mohammed bin Rashid City (MBR City).

Wilton Terraces I, the first of two towers, offers one and two-bedroom units.

Robert Booth, managing director of Ellington Properties, said: “Wilton Terraces will be a highly sought-after residential destination situated in one of the city’s most desirable destinations. The homes will appeal to investors and homeowners who value an unbeatable location and the highly aesthetic design ethos that Ellington brings.

“As our first project in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, Wilton Terraces is a true milestone for Ellington. Befitting its location, we are creating idyllic homes that will add to the quality lifestyle of residents, and bring long-term value for investors.”

The Wilton Terraces project will have two towers – I and II – and has already broken ground on the first tower which will have 150 units.

A main feature behind the lobby reception is an abstract interpretation of the Silk Road map executed using string art technique.

The project will also boast a recreational area, a swimming pool, children’s pool and greenery with BBQ area.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Revealed: Nakheel's $32bn appeal to foreign investors

Revealed: Nakheel's $32bn appeal to foreign investors

05 Oct 2017
News
Dubai residential sales prices, rents decline in Q3

Dubai residential sales prices, rents decline in Q3

05 Oct 2017
News
Dubai unveils plan for new 'healthy living' residential area

Dubai unveils plan for new 'healthy living' residential area

03 Oct 2017
Construction
How Abu Dhabi is helping to transform London's Westminster

How Abu Dhabi is helping to transform London's Westminster

02 Oct 2017
News
Dubai skyscrapers among 'most competitive in the world'

Dubai skyscrapers among 'most competitive in the world'

28 Sep 2017
News
Dubai issues 8,500 real estate permits in new ads crackdown

Dubai issues 8,500 real estate permits in new ads crackdown

26 Sep 2017
News
Developer launches $45m Meydan residential project

Developer launches $45m Meydan residential project

25 Sep 2017
News
Dubai urges developers to retrofit skyscrapers amid cladding fears

Dubai urges developers to retrofit skyscrapers amid cladding fears

23 Sep 2017
Construction
Moving story: where are Dubai's residents relocating?

Moving story: where are Dubai's residents relocating?

12 Sep 2017
News
Emaar launches sales of new Address Harbour Point project in Dubai

Emaar launches sales of new Address Harbour Point project in Dubai

22 Sep 2017
News