Developer Ellington unveils fifth project in Dubai

Ellington Properties, the Dubai-born boutique developer, has announced the launch of its fifth project – Wilton Terraces I – in Mohammed bin Rashid City (MBR City).



Wilton Terraces I, the first of two towers, offers one and two-bedroom units.



Robert Booth, managing director of Ellington Properties, said: “Wilton Terraces will be a highly sought-after residential destination situated in one of the city’s most desirable destinations. The homes will appeal to investors and homeowners who value an unbeatable location and the highly aesthetic design ethos that Ellington brings.



“As our first project in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, Wilton Terraces is a true milestone for Ellington. Befitting its location, we are creating idyllic homes that will add to the quality lifestyle of residents, and bring long-term value for investors.”



The Wilton Terraces project will have two towers – I and II – and has already broken ground on the first tower which will have 150 units.



A main feature behind the lobby reception is an abstract interpretation of the Silk Road map executed using string art technique.



The project will also boast a recreational area, a swimming pool, children’s pool and greenery with BBQ area.