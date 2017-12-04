Dubai continues rise as global economic hub

City breaks into top 30 of JLL's annual Global Cities Ranking for the first time

Dubai has broken into the top 30 of JLL’s annual Global Cities Ranking, which rates cities according to the attractiveness of its commercial real estate offering.

The ‘Global300’ survey focused on evaluating 300 cities and Dubai was placed 27th, having moved up the list in each successive year from 36th place in 2014.

JLL said this highlights the city’s growing global influence and efforts to boost corporate attraction ahead of Expo 2020.

It added that increasingly corporations are using Dubai as the base for their expansion plans into the Middle East and Africa, while there has also been a growth among Chinese corporates, developers and tourists.

The ranking is assessed on a range of different social, demographic and economic indices that have been combined to provide a score of a city’s overall commercial attractiveness.

“Dubai may have a relatively low population in comparison to other cities globally, around 2.5 million, but has long punched above its weight,” said Craig Plumb, head of research MENA, JLL.

“In doing so, the city has achieved a true global presence and significant influence and this status is confirmed by Dubai’s place in the world’s Top 30 Cities in our latest Global Cities rankings,” he added.

Plumb said Dubai has improved its score in office and corporate presence and air passenger arrivals, as the city paves way for becoming the regional hub for both business and leisure travel.

In the Middle East, Dubai has emerged as a top leader in terms of commercial real estate attraction with other cities in the region such as Cairo, ranked at 51 and Muscat, with a ranking of 170 out of the 300 global cities analysed by JLL.

Globally, the list was topped by New York, followed by Tokyo and London.