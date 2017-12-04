Damac offers 5% discount on new Dubai villas

Developer marks UAE National Day by offering deal on Sahara Villas in Akoya Oxygen
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Dec 2017 03:31 PM

Damac Properties on Monday announced plans to launch sales of Sahara Villas within its international golf community Akoya Oxygen.

Sahara Villas will go on sale on Saturday across Damac’s sales offices with prices for units starting at AED999,999, with a four-year payment plan.

In celebration of UAE National Day, Damac said it is offering an exclusive five percent discount on the sale price, valid from now until December 9.

Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president, Damac Properties said: “This National Day we are also pleased to offer investors a special discount which is our way of saying thank you. At such competitive pricing, investors will be able to acquire a luxurious villa in a pristine setting and unmatched location, with the added-value of living in a golf community and enjoying the lifestyle benefits that it offers.” 

Set within Akoya Oxygen, Sahara villas will also have access to amenities including its own rainforest and an 18-hole international golf club.

