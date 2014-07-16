Prosecutors seek 7-yr jail term for drivers in fatal Dubai crash

Prosecutors investigating a fatal crash in Dubai, where 13 Bangladeshi and Indian workers were killed last May, are reportedly seeking a seven-year jail term for both the driver of the truck and the bus involved in the incident.

Both drivers have been charged in relation to the crash, which also saw 14 others injured after a bus carrying the workers from their accommodation in Umm Al Quwain to a work site in Jebel Ali careered into the back of a truck parked on the Emirates Road at 6.25am on May 10.

The 45-year-old truck driver and a 26-year-old bus driver, both Pakistani, have been charged with accidentally causing the deaths of 13 people due to their reckless and inattentive driving, according to a report in Gulf News.

“The 45-year-old driver failed to adhere to or apply the required safety road measures,” Senior Chief Prosecutor Salah Bu Farousha, Head of Dubai Traffic Public Prosecution (TPP), was quoted as saying. “He parked the truck in an unsafe manner at 8pm the night before the accident and did not even notify the police about it.

"We have asked the Dubai Traffic Misdemeanours Court to implement the toughest punishment applicable [seven years in jail] against the two suspects,” he added.

Prosecutors are also seeking AED2.6 million ($707,849) to be paid in blood money to the victims’ families, 7DAYS reported.

The investigations carried out by Prosecutor Rashid Obaid Al Gamlasi revealed that the 26-year-old bus driver lost control and veered right, crashing into the rear of the heavy truck parked on the hard shoulder – at 8pm on the previous night, after a malfunction in the truck’s braking system.

The truck driver had placed a fire extinguisher behind his vehicle as a warning sign for other road users.

The accident report said that after the bus hit the parked truck, it slid forward for eight metres, flipped onto its left side then skidded for another five metres.