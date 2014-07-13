Q&A with Dubai Chamber

We spoke with Essa Al Zaabi of Dubai Chamber of Commerce to find out how it is helping start-ups survive and thrive

By Neil King
  • Sunday, 13 July 2014 2:32 PM

We quizzed Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry about how start-ups and SMEs fit into the UAE’s business landscape. Essa Al Zaabi, senior vice-president, institutional support sector, at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and general co-ordinator of Tejar Dubai, discusses the Chamber, how it helps new businesses, and why the future is strong for start-ups.

How does Dubai Chamber help entrepreneurs and start-ups establish and grow their businesses?

For more than four decades the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been instrumental in supporting and protecting the interests of the business community.

Also, as part of its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting the development of business, the Chamber helps all businesses, especially entrepreneurs and start-ups, establish and grow their businesses.

This is done through various initiatives like opening up representative offices in promising and upcoming markets of the world; the International Business Network (IBN) which allows global companies to become Dubai Chamber members; launching alibaba.com – an e-commerce portal which opens the doors of opportunities for UAE companies to display and sell their goods and services to global companies online; issuing of quarterly reports and economic studies giving trading figures and market information; and honing upcoming entrepreneur talent with the newly-launched Tejar Dubai entrepreneur development programme.

Could you elaborate on the Tejar Dubai initiative for budding SMEs?

In line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which states that the shortest path to a brighter future is that of entrepreneurship, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry initiated Tejar Dubai which is an Emirati entrepreneur development programme that identifies and develops nascent UAE national talent in the field of business.

This first-of-its-kind entrepreneurship development programme which was launched last year in the UAE comes as part of the Chamber’s commitment to developing national talent and to offer them job opportunities as well as to open up avenues for their entrepreneurial projects in the area of small and medium enterprises.

Article continued on next page...

