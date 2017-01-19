Qatar aims for self-sufficiency in vegetable growing 'in five years'

Ministry of Municipality and Environment joins Ministry of Economy to spearhead food security effort

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 19 January 2017 1:59 PM

Qatar plans to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production over the next five years, according to Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Rumaihi, Minister of Municipality and Environment.

The minister told Qatar News Agency that Qatari produce covers 80% of the market’s needs in “some seasons”. A plan to achieve complete self-sufficiency would be implemented in co-operation with farm owners and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, he added.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of a marketing campaign for Qatari vegetables held at Hayat Plaza. Nearly 20 farmers joined the event organised by the Al Meera retail group.

The government is committed to supporting farms and helping them grow, Al Rumaihi said, noting that any investor who has growth plans will find backing from the ministry.

The ministry already provides support to producers, whether technical or by providing insecticides, as well as water and electricity. The minister said he is keen to hear suggestions from producers and find out how the ministry can help producers overcome any challenges they face.

He noted the improved quality of local produce since it was introduced to supermarket shelves and praised local producers’ efforts to bring organic vegetables to market. The quality of the products, Al Rumaihi said, is in line with international standards.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment has worked with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Consumer Protection Department to establish a set of conditions for placing Qatari vegetables in hypermarkets. One of those is that the products carry a logo stating they are made in Qatar.

Related:

Stories

BRF, Qatar to acquire Turkish poultry firm Banvit in $470m venture

Brazilian food exporter BRF to raise $1.5bn from IPO of Dubai unit

Gourmet dates firm Bateel plans major Qatar expansion

Qatar's Abu Issa launches first UAE eatery, more to follow

Consumers claim Qatar prices 'most expensive in GCC'

Dubai imported 34m tonnes of food items in 2016

Healthy food to drive growth in retail sector

Videos

Video: Qatari desert farmers make their own soil

Video: Qatari desert farmers make their own soil

Companies

Ministry of Economy and Commerce - Qatar

Also in Politics & Economics

More labour market, bankruptcy reforms urged to drive MidEast growth

Saudi Arabia set to debate 6% levy on expat remittances

Also in Qatar

QNB said to raise $1bn syndicated loan in Asia

Qatar Islamic Bank Q4 net profit up 2%, hikes dividend

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Oman has never found it easy to balance relations with Saudi...

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking