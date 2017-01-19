Qatar aims for self-sufficiency in vegetable growing 'in five years'

Qatar plans to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production over the next five years, according to Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Rumaihi, Minister of Municipality and Environment.

The minister told Qatar News Agency that Qatari produce covers 80% of the market’s needs in “some seasons”. A plan to achieve complete self-sufficiency would be implemented in co-operation with farm owners and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, he added.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of a marketing campaign for Qatari vegetables held at Hayat Plaza. Nearly 20 farmers joined the event organised by the Al Meera retail group.

The government is committed to supporting farms and helping them grow, Al Rumaihi said, noting that any investor who has growth plans will find backing from the ministry.

The ministry already provides support to producers, whether technical or by providing insecticides, as well as water and electricity. The minister said he is keen to hear suggestions from producers and find out how the ministry can help producers overcome any challenges they face.

He noted the improved quality of local produce since it was introduced to supermarket shelves and praised local producers’ efforts to bring organic vegetables to market. The quality of the products, Al Rumaihi said, is in line with international standards.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment has worked with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and the Consumer Protection Department to establish a set of conditions for placing Qatari vegetables in hypermarkets. One of those is that the products carry a logo stating they are made in Qatar.