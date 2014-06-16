Qatar Airways A380 deliveries delayed again, says CEO

Akbar Al Baker says 'certain elements' of aircraft are still being finalised to meet airline's high expectations

By Reuters
  • Monday, 16 June 2014 4:21 PM

Delivery of the first three Airbus A380 superjumbos to Qatar Airways has hit a further delay of several weeks due to unresolved cabin issues, the airline's chief executive said.

The delivery had originally been expected around the end of May, coinciding with a meeting of global airlines inQatar's capital Doha, but was pushed back after the airline apparently rejected the aircraft during a routine pre-delivery inspection.

"The delivery of Qatar Airways' first three A380 aircraft has been further delayed as certain elements of the aircraft are being finalised to meet the high standards and expectations of Qatar Airways," chief executive Akbar Al Baker told Reuters.

"The delivery of these Qatar Airways A380 aircraft has been delayed due to certain issues affecting the interior of the cabin which were identified during the airline's standard aircraft delivery process which includes rigorous inspections by its specialist technical team," he said in an emailed statement.

"As a result of the findings, the delivery schedule of the airline's A380 aircraft has been impacted to allow Airbus to address Qatar Airways' requests."

Airbus said it could not comment on delivery dates for individual aircraft, which was a matter for the customer.

Related:

Stories

Qatar Airways delays taking first A380 by several weeks

Qatar Airways says ready for "new beginning" at Hamad Int'l

Qatar Airways announces plan to launch A380 to Paris

Galleries
Qatar Airways celebrates Chicago launch

Qatar Airways celebrates Chicago launch

Companies

Qatar Airways

Airbus

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking